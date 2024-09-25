Woman Sues Diddy, Bodyguard for Alleged Rape in New York City Studio

It appears to be the first lawsuit Combs has faced since he was indicted last week by federal authorities in New York on sex trafficking and other chargesSean “ Diddy ” Combs was sued Tuesday by a woman who says that he and his bodyguard “viciously” raped her in a New York City recording studio more than 20 years ago after Combs had drugged her, and that the men recorded the encounter on video.
According to the suit, in the summer of 2001, Combs called Graves, who was 25 at the time, and asked her to meet to discuss her boyfriend’s performance issues. When she regained consciousness, she was naked, and her hands had been tied behind her back with what felt like a plastic grocery bag, the suit says. After she shouted for help, Sherman lifted her up from the couch and forcefully slammed her face down on a pool table, according to the suit. Shortly thereafter, Combs entered the room naked, the suit says.
According to the suit, Graves called a livery driver she knew who drove her to a hospital and tried to convince her to report the alleged rape and to get a rape kit, but she was unable to leave the car, as she was “shaking and crying hysterically” and “terrified of what Combs would do to her and her family if she reported him.”
In late November, Graves’ former boyfriend revealed to her for the first time that, years earlier, Combs and Sherman had showed him “and a group of men — some of whom were also employed by Combs’ companies and/or their related entities — the video” of her being raped, the suit alleges. Her former boyfriend reported that he and the other men watched the alleged recording on a handheld camera while at the Bad Boy studio in New York City, the suit says.
“Plaintiff lives in constant fear,” the suit says. “She struggles with hypervigilance and experiences anxiety and panic attacks in social settings, preferring to be alone. Her need to hide to feel safe has strained her relationships with friends and family.”
Diddy Sean Combs Rape Allegations Lawsuit Thalia Graves Joseph Sherman
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: cbschicago - 🏆 546. / 51 Read more »
Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »
Source: thedailybeast - 🏆 307. / 63 Read more »
Source: ABC7NY - 🏆 592. / 51 Read more »
Source: 6abc - 🏆 250. / 63 Read more »
Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »