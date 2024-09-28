Woman Produces Own Insulin After Stem Cell Transplant

In a groundbreaking study, a 25-year-old woman with type 1 diabetes has started producing her own insulin less than three months after receiving a transplant of reprogrammed stem cells derived from her own body.that in a world first, a 25-year-old woman from Tianjing, China , has achieved insulin independence after undergoing a transplant of reprogrammed stem cells, according to a study published in.

Using these chemically induced pluripotent stem cells, the researchers generated 3D clusters of islets, which they tested for safety and efficacy in mice and non-human primates. In June 2023, they injected roughly 1.5 million islets into the woman’s abdominal muscles during a half-hour operation. This new transplant site allowed the researchers to monitor the cells using MRI scans and to potentially remove them if needed.

The study follows results from a separate group in Shanghai, who reported in April that they had successfully transplanted insulin-producing islets derived from reprogrammed stem cells into the liver of a 59-year-old man with type 2 diabetes. The man has since stopped taking insulin.

Stem Cell Transplant Type 1 Diabetes Insulin Independence Regenerative Medicine China

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Woman's Own Stem Cells Appear to Reverse Her Type 1 Diabetes in First-Ever ProcedureScience and Technology News and Videos

Source: futurism - 🏆 85. / 68 Read more »

Chehalis woman dies after being attacked by her own dogsLewis County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a dog attack that occured Wednesday on River Road in Chehalis.

Source: Mynorthwest - 🏆 438. / 53 Read more »

Woman stunned to find out she’s dead by reading her own online obituaryA British woman received several calls from friends checking to make sure she was still alive after they read her obituary, which was mistakenly posted on a news website.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Woman posing as buyer to steal Porsche ran over owner in his own driveway, police sayThe suspect fled along with a suspected accomplice vehicle that was parked on the street.

Source: WTVYNews4 - 🏆 590. / 51 Read more »

'Wonder Woman' star Lynda Carter endorses rivals of her own sister in Arizona legislative racePamela Carter campaign ad for Arizona House

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Man With Diabetes Dies in Jail After Insulin Pump Beeps for HoursKeith Galen Bach died last September in San Diego County jail after his insulin pump ran out of insulin, alerting him for nearly 24 hours. Despite repeated requests for insulin from Bach and other detainees, deputies failed to respond adequately. The Medical Examiner’s Office ruled his death a homicide due to “neglect,” stating that Bach developed diabetic ketoacidosis and died because of insufficient insulin administration.

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »