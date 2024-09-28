Woman Produces Own Insulin After Stem Cell Transplant

In a groundbreaking study, a 25-year-old woman with type 1 diabetes has started producing her own insulin less than three months after receiving a transplant of reprogrammed stem cells derived from her own body.that in a world first, a 25-year-old woman from Tianjing, China , has achieved insulin independence after undergoing a transplant of reprogrammed stem cells, according to a study published in.
Using these chemically induced pluripotent stem cells, the researchers generated 3D clusters of islets, which they tested for safety and efficacy in mice and non-human primates. In June 2023, they injected roughly 1.5 million islets into the woman’s abdominal muscles during a half-hour operation. This new transplant site allowed the researchers to monitor the cells using MRI scans and to potentially remove them if needed.
The study follows results from a separate group in Shanghai, who reported in April that they had successfully transplanted insulin-producing islets derived from reprogrammed stem cells into the liver of a 59-year-old man with type 2 diabetes. The man has since stopped taking insulin.
Stem Cell Transplant Type 1 Diabetes Insulin Independence Regenerative Medicine China
