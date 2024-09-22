Woman Killed After Being Struck By SUV In Anchorage

ANCHORAGE , Alaska - A woman was crossing westbound lanes of West Northern Lights Boulevard in Anchorage at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday, about 500 feet west of the crosswalk at Minnesota Drive, when she was struck by a westbound SUV and declared dead by medics, the Anchorage Police Department said.

The driver of the SUV stayed on scene is cooperating with police. Charges have not been filed. This is an ongoing investigation.The most recent data from the Governors Highway Safety Associations, GHSA, shows an increase in vehicle, pedestrian fatalities nationwide from 2021 to 2022, when at least 7,737 pedestrians were killed in traffic crashes in 2022, which the agency said at the time was the most pedestrian deaths in the U.S. since 1981.

There was a decrease in pedestrian, vehicle deaths in Alaska from 2022 to 2023, according to the GHSA. Alaska’s fatal pedestrian crash rate fell 25% from 16 crashes in 2021 to 12 in 2022.

Accident Pedestrian Fatality Anchorage Alaska

