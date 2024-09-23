Woman Dies After SUV Crashes Into Semi at Indiana Truck Stop

The crash was reported at around 2:30 p.m. at the westbound rest area located at the 56 mile marker along the Indiana Toll Road .A suburban Grayslake woman died on Sunday after crashing into a semi at a truck stop along Interstate 90 in LaPorte County, Indiana, authorities said.

Indiana State Police troopers responded to the scene and located a Toyota Rav4 that had driven under a semi parked in the truck lot, police said.The driver of the SUV was pronounced deceased. The driver of the semi was in the sleeper area of the cab at the time and not injured, according to police.

An initial investigation revealed the SUV entered the rest area at a high rate of speed and veered into the trailer of the parked semi for an unknown reason. The driver was identified as Marcie Rodriguez, 73, of Grayslake.Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know.

