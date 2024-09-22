Woman Claims She Warned US Officials About Suspect Accused of Stalking Trump

But some people are asking whether federal agencies are vigilant enough or even equipped enough to deal with a growing number of potential threats that are brought to their attention every day.The more Chelsea Walsh talked to the eccentric fellow American who seemed to pop up in every square and cobblestone street of Ukraine’s capital, the more she got creeped out.. Ryan Routh was there to recruit foreign soldiers to fight the Russians.

But some people are asking whether federal agencies are vigilant enough or even equipped enough to deal with a growing number of potential threats that are brought to their attention every day. U.S. Secret Service acting director Ronald Rowe spoke Friday to outline findings of the agency’s investigation into the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump on July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Walsh showed the AP notes that she took while talking to Customs and Border Protection, and a text she sent to a friend about her messages to the FBI and Interpol with a time stamp soon after she sent them. “You are free to assassinate Trump,” Routh wrote, referring to Iran in retaliation for the former president's decision to abandon the U.S. nuclear deal with that country. Routh went on to describe Trump, whom he had voted for in 2016, as a “fool” and “buffoon” for the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and for pushing a negotiated settlement to the war in Ukraine.

Routh's musings about killing Putin were echoed in his book published last year that describes an even more far-fetched plan for someone with no military experience: launching thousands of weaponized drones to flatten Putin’s many residences. In June 2023, Routh was pulled aside by Customs and Border Protection agents at the Honolulu airport when returning from Ukraine, Poland and Turkey, and asked about his activities overseas.

The documents state that the agents referred Routh's case to Homeland Security Investigations for further scrutiny but it declined to pursue the matter.

Stalking Donald Trump Ryan Routh Chelsea Walsh US Authorities

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCNewYork / 🏆 270. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ryan Routh, armed man arrested at Trump golf course, posted prolifically about Trump, politicsThe armed man arrested at Trump International Golf Club, Ryan Wesley Routh, prolifically posted about politics on social media, and has dozens of arrests, documents show.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Claims that Ryan Routh was LGBTQ+ aren’t supportedFollowing an apparent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, focus quickly turned to the suspect’s iden

Source: PolitiFact - 🏆 17. / 71 Read more »

Would-be Trump assassin ID'd as Ryan Routh, 58, of Hawaii: sourcesWould-be Trump assassin ID’d as Ryan Routh, 58, of Hawaii

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Reckless rhetoric from Dems and media to blame for second Trump assassination attemptWould-be Trump assassin ID’d as Ryan Routh, 58, of Hawaii

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Trump blames Harris, Biden for second assassination attempt: 'Their rhetoric is causing me to be shot at'What we know about Trump gunman suspect, Ryan Routh

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Donald Trump assassination suspect Ryan Wesley Routh urged Iran to kill former president in book he wrote about World War IIIWhat we know about Trump gunman suspect, Ryan Routh

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »