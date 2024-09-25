Woman Alleges Sean 'Diddy' Combs And Security Chief Raped Her In 2001

The lawsuit announced Tuesday at a Los Angeles news conference alleges the accuser was lured to a meeting at Bad Boy Recording Studios , picked up in a SUV and given a drink"likely laced with a drug."Another woman sued Sean “Diddy” Combs on Tuesday, alleging that the music mogul and his head of security raped her and recorded it on video at his New York recording studio in 2001.

She said it is “a pain that reaches into your very core of who you are and leaves emotional scars that may never fully heal.” Graves' lawsuit also alleges that late last year, after Combs' former singing protege and girlfriend Cassie filed a lawsuit that began the surge of allegations against him, Graves learned through her former boyfriend that Combs had recorded her rape, shown it to others and sold it as pornography.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Rape Allegation Bad Boy Recording Studios Thalia Graves Joseph Sherman

