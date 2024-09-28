Wolfs Sparks Debate Among Critics and Audiences

This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available. Wolfs has split critics and audiences. The new crime thriller movie was written and directed by Spider-Man: No Way Home's Jon Watts and stars Brad Pitt and George Clooney as two lone wolf fixers who are forced to work together on a job gone wrong. The Wolfs cast also includes Amy Ryan, Austin Abrams, and Poorna Jagannathan.

In the wake of the movie's debut on Apple TV+, Wolfs has received an influx of user reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. At the time of writing, the movie has more than 250 user ratings, giving it a Rotten user score of 54% on what has now been dubbed the Popcornmeter. This presents a wide 16% gulf between the audience's evaluation of the movie and the critics' score on the Tomatometer, which is a firmly Fresh 70%.

What This Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score Means For Wolfs A Theatrical Run May Have Improved The Movie's Score One factor that may be playing into the difference between Wolfs reviews from critics and audiences is the fact that many of the former group were likely able to see it in theaters either as part of the Venice Film Festival or other screenings, while the latter group seem to be reacting largely to how it plays at home.

Director Jon Watts Release Date September 20, 2024 Studio Apple Studios , Plan B Entertainment , Smokehouse Pictures Distributor Sony Pictures Releasing , Apple TV+ Writers Jon Watts Cast George Clooney , Brad Pitt , Amy Ryan , Austin Abrams , Poorna Jagannathan , Richard Kind , Zlatko Buric Character Jack , Nick , Margaret , Kid , June , Kid's Father , Dimitri Runtime 108 Minutes Main Genre Crime...

Crime Thriller Brad Pitt George Clooney Jon Watts Apple TV+

