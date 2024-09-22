WNBA Stars Caitlin Clark And A'ja Wilson Win Major Awards

WNBA stars Caitlin Clark and A’ja Wilson have been named the Associated Press Rookie of the Year and the league's Player of the Year, respectively. The WNBA shared the news Sunday. Clark scored the most points in a single season for a rookie and broke the league's assist mark for the season as well, according to the AP. She made her professional debut for the Indiana Fever in May during a WNBA preseason game.
No women’s basketball player has previously received the kind of attention and adulation as Clark, the two-time collegiate national player of the year out of Iowa and college basketball’s all-time leading scorer. Wilson became the fourth player in WNBA history to win Player of the Year three separate times. She was also the first player in the WNBA to score 1,000 points in a season.
