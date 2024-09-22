WNBA Star Caitlin Clark Shows Off Hidden Talent as Play-By-Play Commentator

Caitlin Clark has put her basketball talents on full display throughout her first season in the WNBA . After becoming the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer, Clark was the first player off the board at the WNBA Draft in April. She broke several league records during her rookie campaign with the Indiana Fever .

Clark was taking in a Philadelphia Phillies game as the Major League Baseball regular season entered its final stretch. But instead of just casually watching the action, she provided play-by-play commentary. Clark's Fever teammate, Lexi Hull, shared the lighthearted TikTok video of Clark in action as the Phillies took on the Milwaukee Brewers. Some observers then floated the idea that Clark could have a future in a broadcasting booth. After Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Mets, Philadelphia holds a six-game lead over New York in the National League East. If the Phillies clinch the NL East, it would mark the first time since 2011 the team has won the division.

Game 1 of Indiana's first-round series against the Sun will be played Sunday. Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Caitlin Clark WNBA Indiana Fever Philadelphia Phillies Play-By-Play Commentator

