Wisconsin vs. USC Predictions: Trojans' Defense Ready to Shine

Although the Badgers pound the rock as much as any program, they do it to little effect, and Douglas Farmer expects them to run into trouble on Saturday against an improved Trojans defense.

Locke has averaged only 5.2 yards per attempt in his six appearances, a number that looks even worse thanks to Mordecai averaging 6.6 yards per attempt last season and Van Dyke at 6.2 yards per attempt this year. An offense already struggling loses some downfield push with Locke behind center. If granting all that, the question then becomes, how likely is USC to score more than 35 points? As good as quarterback Miller Moss has looked, the Trojans would need multiple explosive plays to do so.

Branch is a likely touchdown this weekend simply because Wisconsin is vulnerable to explosive scores, and no one in the country is more eruptive than Branch.USC began the summer as a 4.5-point favorite, a number that climbed to -5.5 in June and hung there until this game came off the market. However, Wisconsin’s struggles early this season ballooned this number to -14 when it reopened on Sunday.

Douglas Farmer spends his days thinking about college football and his nights thinking about the NBA. His betting habits and coverage follow that same pattern. He covered Notre Dame football for various outlets from 2008 to 2024, most notably spending eight seasons as NBC Sports’ beat writer on the Irish. That was also when his gambling focus took off.

