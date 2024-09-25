Wisconsin Rock Climber Dies After Fall at Devils Tower

A 21-year-old rock climber from Wisconsin has been declared dead after a fall at Devils Tower National Monument in Wyoming over the weekend.Stewart Philip Porter of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, was 'rappelling the second pitch of El Cracko Diablo' before his deadly fall, according to a release from the National Parks Service.Shortly before 8:00 pm on Sunday, September 22, park rangers at Devils Tower were informed of a fall sustained by a visiting rock climber.

Close Encounters of the Third Kind features Devils Tower as the 'contact point' between human beings and the extra-terrestrials from the movie and as a motif of the main character's recurring visions.Porter’s partner was stranded after his fall and was later rescued by climbing guides from Devils Tower Lodge and Buck Wild. According to the National Parks Service, the majority of climbing falls and deaths occur during the rappel.

Rock Climbing Accident Death Devils Tower Wyoming

