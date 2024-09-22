Wills' Return And Cooper's Rebound: A Look Ahead To The Browns vs. Giants

Published: Sep. 22, 2024, 10:02 a.m.CLEVELAND, Ohio — In this week’s edition of Hey, Mary Kay! I answer questions about Jed Wills Jr. , Amari Cooper , and more.Wills is expected to make his season debut on Sunday, even if it’s on a limited basis. Wills has looked stronger in practice each of the past couple of weeks, and appears ready to test out his surgically-repaired knee. But it seems prudent to rotate him some with James Hudson III at left tackle and ease him back into action.

