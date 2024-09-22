Wills' Return And Cooper's Rebound: A Look Ahead To The Browns vs. Giants

Published: Sep. 22, 2024, 10:02 a.m.CLEVELAND, Ohio — In this week’s edition of Hey, Mary Kay! I answer questions about Jed Wills Jr. , Amari Cooper , and more.Wills is expected to make his season debut on Sunday, even if it’s on a limited basis. Wills has looked stronger in practice each of the past couple of weeks, and appears ready to test out his surgically-repaired knee. But it seems prudent to rotate him some with James Hudson III at left tackle and ease him back into action.
If you purchase a product or register for an account through a link on our site, we may receive compensation.and agree that your clicks, interactions, and personal information may be collected, recorded, and/or stored by us and social media and other third-party partners in accordance with our
Browns Giants Jed Wills Jr. Amari Cooper NFL
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: WEWS - 🏆 323. / 59 Read more »
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
New York Giants Week 2 Scratches | New York Giants TrackerThe Giants' Week 2 inactive list has no surprises this week.
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Giants Rookie Receiver Malik Nabers Makes a Request of Giants FansNabers hopes to give the Giants fans something to cheer about.
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »