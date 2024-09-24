Will Mortgage Rates Drop in October Without a Fed Meeting?

On September 18, 2024, the Federal Reserve announced a 50 basis point cut to the federal funds rate. For homebuyers faced with record-high mortgage rates in the post-pandemic era, this was welcome news. Many had been prepping for a rate cut in hopes mortgage rates would fall after the September Fed meeting. Those readying themselves for cheaper home loans were given reason for optimism about September's mortgage rate forecast when the Fed delivered a larger-than-anticipated rate cut.

'Right now, the economy is running pretty strong but if labor market conditions weaken considerably, that could lead to a more sizable drop in interest rates,' says Lisa Sturtevant, PhD and chief economist at Bright MLS.Explore the top mortgage loan options available to you here.

