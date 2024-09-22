Wildfires: Uncontrolled Fires and Their Impact on Local Weather

The first full weekend of September, with the Line fire 20,000 acres in size and only 3% contained, a resident of San Bernardino County described the sky as looking “exactly like a nuclear warhead had been set off.” On a basic level, this makes sense: By that point, the Line fire had already released more energy into the atmosphere than a dozen atomic bombs.

Firestorms have been observed not only during wildfires but also during World War II when bombed cities — such as Dresden, Germany, and Hiroshima, Japan, —experienced far more destruction from resultant fires than from the initial bombing. The final ingredient is water vapor. As the hot air rises higher in the atmosphere, the water vapor released by combustion will condense, aided by the presence of smoke particles that act as “condensation nuclei” and allow the water to form droplets.

