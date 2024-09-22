Why War Movie Sequels Struggle To Work

Making a sequel for a war movie is a difficult thing to do, as has been proven by the countless amounts of strange ideas for follow-ups to classic militaristic films over the years. The best war movies give in-depth glimpses on the true horrors of war while also featuring exciting action. Historical accuracy doesn't hurt either, though it isn't strictly required to generate a powerful story depicting the terrors of combat.
Related 10 Best Squads In War Movies A good squad of soldiers often elevates a war movie to even more impressive heights, making the film memorable, and the characters revered. The dizzying watch order of the Sniper sequels is utterly impenetrable to the outside observer, with an intimidating ten total films squeezing every last drop of potential out of the premise of a sniper-spotter team. The frequently rotating casts of characters saw the exit, return, and spiritual succession of Tom Berenger's Master Gunnery Sergeant Thomas Beckett, making for a confusing overarching narrative.
Infamously, Rambo III modernized John Rambo's heroics by casting him into the Soviet occupation of Afghanistan, in which he helped the real-life Mujahideen rebels take on the imposing army of the U.S.S.R. The Mujahideen would go on to become the Taliban, one of the U.S. military's most bitter modern enemies, making the film's glorification of their resistance all the more painful in hindsight.
If the first Under Siege flirted with the idea of being more-or-less a rip-off of Die Hard, Under Siege 2: Dark Territory leaned fully into its obvious cinematic influences. This time around, Ryback was essentially put into the exact same situation, only with the vehicle in peril being a train instead of a boat.
