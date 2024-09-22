Why Somebody Needs To Sign Isaiah Joe Right Now

The one-time lottery pick played 56 games for the Nets last season, averaging 6.6 points per game. However, he has yet to sign with a team just weeks before training camp."Teams with pristine spacing in the half-court can likewise leverage his downhill juice into playmaking for others. He tossed an assist last season on a somewhat staggering 15.6 percent of his drives, a top-six mark among 143 players who finished at least 300 such possessions,".
For a team like the Nets, a point guard added to the roster cannot hurt, but if the Nets wanted him back, he probably would be on the roster by now. Smith may not be the type of player people thought he was when he came into the NBA, but he can still help run an offense in a second unit and set up his teammates for success on the floor.
