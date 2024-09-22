Why Somebody Needs To Sign Isaiah Joe Right Now

The one-time lottery pick played 56 games for the Nets last season, averaging 6.6 points per game. However, he has yet to sign with a team just weeks before training camp."Teams with pristine spacing in the half-court can likewise leverage his downhill juice into playmaking for others. He tossed an assist last season on a somewhat staggering 15.6 percent of his drives, a top-six mark among 143 players who finished at least 300 such possessions,".

For a team like the Nets, a point guard added to the roster cannot hurt, but if the Nets wanted him back, he probably would be on the roster by now. Smith may not be the type of player people thought he was when he came into the NBA, but he can still help run an offense in a second unit and set up his teammates for success on the floor.

NBA Isaiah Joe Free Agent Point Guard Basketball Analysis

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SInow / 🏆 273. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Shawn Mendes' Smoldering Twitter ComebackWhy, why, why would you post that picture, Shawn?

Source: BuzzFeed - 🏆 730. / 51 Read more »

Why Isaiah Hodgins opted to return to Giants' practice squadAbout 600 days after he starred in a Giants playoff victory, Isaiah Hodgins was cut and offered just a spot on the practice squad.

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Book Review: Joe Posnanski scores with poignant, informative, hilarious 'Why We Love Football'Sports writer Joe Posnanski shifts his focus from America's pastime to its most popular sport with his new book, “Why We Love Football: A History in 100 Moments.' Associated Press reviewer Mike Householder says the former Sports Illustrated scribe pens a thoroughly enjoyable look back at the players and plays that have come to define the game.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Why you should believe in TNA wrestler (and musician) Joe HendryWhy you should believe in TNA wrestler (and musician) Joe Hendry as he competes for TNA, WWE and NXT

Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »

President Joe Biden: Why My Fight Against Domestic Violence is So Personal“We cannot stop fighting until every woman and girl on this planet is free from violence, fear, and abuse.”

Source: glamour_fashion - 🏆 119. / 63 Read more »

Giants GM Joe Schoen's Comment to Bears G Ryan Poles Creates a Stir on Hard KnocksWhy general manager Joe Schoen's throwaway line to Bears GM Ryan Poles raised eyebrows.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »