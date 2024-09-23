Why Some Voters May Be 'Undecided' Even When They've Made Up Their Minds

We asked social psychologists and experts on voting behavior and decision-making to speculate on what might be going on in the mind of theAmericans who haven’t decided who they’ll support in this year’s presidential election may make up a small fraction of the voting public.
“This is why pollsters ask how people are leaning, but that is still counting on people’s ability to state an opinion,” he told HuffPost.Even if someone believes themself to be undecided, their minds can become somewhat committed before they're aware of it explicitly, said Sam Wang, a professor of neuroscience at Princeton University.“They’re not indifferent or unable to make clear comparisons between the candidates,” the pair wrote.
Yanna Krupnikov, a professor of communication and media at the University of Michigan and the author of “The Other Divide: Polarization and Disengagement in American Politics,” thinks there are voters who are truly undecided, but it’s a unique kind of indecision. What Tang has found in her research is that the more important and the more difficult a decision is, the more people believe that fate will guide their choice.
Krupnikov said she’s noticed that undecided voters are either seen as the “best” voters, because they’re taking their time and thinking through things, or the “worst” voters, because they cannot make a decision when faced with two very different options. (The latter take is why indecisive voters are
