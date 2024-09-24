Why Journaling Should Be Part of Every New CEO's Toolkit

Being a CEO can be a lonely job–there is no obvious person in whom to confide. Keeping a journal can fill that void, by giving a new leader a chance for structured reflection of recent past events and decisions, and mental rehearsal for future ones. Despite the time and discipline it takes to keep a journal, it should be part of every new leader’s toolkit.For leaders assuming the CEO title for the first time, taking time to learn and think translates into early successes.
Information comes at them more quickly, more people than ever before demand their time, and they're told that the myriad decisions piled in front of them are all important.
CEO Leadership Journaling Decision-Making Reflection
