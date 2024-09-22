Why I'm Obsessed With Lined Clogs This Fall

Leah Groth is a lifestyle writer with over 20 years of experience covering beauty, fashion, health, and wellness. She’s contributed to various top publications and websites including VeryWell, Health, Glamour, and InStyle.The clog may be one of the most polarizing yet persistent shoe styles on the planet.

They come in two color options, a vintage tan and a neutral cream suede that I’m personally crazy about—it’ll go with just about anything.Every holiday season there is a single Ugg style that becomes impossible to find, and this year my bets are on its new platform Cozy Clog. Styled after the OG clog but with an Ugg edge, the slip-on features a 2-inch stacked heel, cozy foam footbed, lightweight EVA outsole, and Uggplush wool lining.

Clogs Fall Fashion Shoe Trends Cozy Footwear Lined Clogs

