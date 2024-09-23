Why Collaborative Leadership Is Crucial For Success

You've probably worked with someone who's always the loudest in meetings, talks over you and your co-workers, or takes more credit for projects than they deserve."I like to lead as an open and collaborative leader. And I think that is a must-have for every team member that we bring on," Paiji Yoo, the CEO and co-founder of eco-friendly cleaning product startup

"We like to hire people who aren't coming in and saying, 'I'm the expert in this and thus, I should be able to make the final call," says Paiji Yoo, 40. "Folks who understand that a different set of inputs, a lot of times, lead to a better outcome." "Being a collaborator isn't easy. But the primary goal is simple: bringing people together to solve problems and learn something new," Gardner added. "The mindset I always have is, 'That person thinks differently from me. They know something different that I don't, and I can learn a lot from them.'"In 2019, Paiji Yoo co-founded Blueland and appeared on ABC's "Shark Tank" to pitch the television show's investors.

"He is always just a text or call away. We're touching base by text or call, typically at least once a month. early days, it was like every week or every two weeks," she says. "He's been very engaged and very hands on with the business."

