Why Bonnie Bennett Was The Real Hero Of The Vampire Diaries

The Vampire Diaries aired 8 seasons of drama on the CW, from supernatural prophecies to werewolf-vampire hybrids and love triangles between the Salvatore brothers. The vampire brothers stir up the show's central drama upon their return to Mystic Falls, Virginia, where they happen upon Elena Gilbert, the dopplegänger of their first love, Katherine Pierce, who once tore them apart centuries earlier.
Bonnie and her grandmother work tirelessly to open the tomb to help a young vampire named Anna to rescue her mother and to help Damon find Katherine. After Stefan runs after Elena into the tomb, he becomes trapped, requiring an immense amount of magic from Bonnie and her Grams to free him. Bonnie additionally takes the cure for vampirism from Silas, making it possible for her friends to choose human lives for the first time in centuries. After the show's central characters' many inconsiderate actions towards Bonnie, she still destroys hell in the show's conclusion, saving the town and most of her best friends' lives.
Similarly, Damon additionally has moments of selflessness throughout the show. He especially experiences character development while trapped in the prison world with Bonnie, and when he guides Rose into a peaceful death. While not a ripper, Damon has a past of acting impulsively on violent instincts and using women for their blood or their bodies throughout history.
Even though Stefan's humanity was off, he still killed Enzo, Bonnie's vampire boyfriend, after all she had done for him. Additionally, Silas kills her father, the former Mayor of Mystic Falls, after she attempts to help reunite him with his love. Finally, upon finding her estranged mother in North Carolina, she is forced to turn into a vampire to save the supernatural world from the original witch Esther, losing her magical abilities, and with them, her ability to help Bonnie.
