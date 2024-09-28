Why aren't there hurricanes here? Two main reasons really.The water temperature s play the main role, as the heat is what gives tropical cyclones their energy.

Here's why that's important: You ever notice that you usually get thunderstorms in the PNW when it tends to be warm and humid? That's because the warm air, under certain setups like with strong passing fronts, can begin to rise high into the sky. The humidity, or water vapor, condenses into storm clouds as the heat "rises" higher into the sky and thunderstorms are born.Now imagine over very warm tropical waters.

Waters near the NW Pacific Coast are much too cool not only for this type of development, but to even support an existing tropical cyclone if it were to approach our waters. But that's also very unlikely, as the flow pattern in the tropics, is usually much more east-to-west. Now occasionally, a tropical cyclone can form off the west coast of Mexico, in the Pacific, and the steering flow in the atmosphere can temporarily shift abruptly northward. In this case, tropical systems can steer into the west coast of Mexico. Even more rare, but once in a while can happen, is one of these systems continuing northward over Mexico and into the SW US.

