Why Alex Karev's Exit From Grey's Anatomy Was The Worst

For 20 years, characters have come and gone from Grey’s Anatomy. Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital has seen a huge batch of sad deaths, elaborate departures, and even unfinished storylines that have been part of the strategies to remove characters from the narrative. And though multiple exits would fight for the top spot of the worst one, we can easily single out Alex Karev ’s following the milestone 350th episode of the show.
Alex spends his early days as an unattached womanizer. Still, his tension with Izzie slowly evolves into a deep connection. Over the course of the show’s first seasons, their on-again, off-again relationship goes through many changes. They eventually come together when Izzie’s chances of surviving cancer become slim. Following her departure from Seattle, he focuses mainly on his career. That is until he meets Jo , and with her, he finally finds a place to call home.
What follows is an awkwardly executed narrative choice that makes Alex’s departure the worst character exit of Grey’s Anatomy. Alex uses his mother as an excuse for his extended absence. Jo begins to panic, while Meredith is unworried about the friend who just saved her career. Finally, in the season’s sixteenth episode, we get answers."Leave a Light On" is easily one of the most controversial episodes of Grey’s Anatomy.
