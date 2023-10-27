Who's singing the national anthem for the Rangers-Diamondbacks World Series?

Game 1 will feature a five-time Grammy Award-winning artist, while Game 2 will be sang by a Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s National Youth Talent Performer.

Games 1 and 2 will be played in Arlington on Friday and Saturday, and we now know who will be performing the national anthem before each game. Who is singing the national anthem for Game 1 the World Series between the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks?H.E.R. has 25 Grammy nominations and five wins to date, an Academy Award and an Emmy. She has performed for numerous large-scale events such as Super Bowl LV, 72nd Emmy Awards, GRAMMY Awards (2x) and more.

H.E.R. also added acting to her resume when she starred as Belle in ABC’s “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration” last year and will join the all-star cast of “The Color Purple” musical film adaptation as “Squeak” in December 2023. headtopics.com

Who is singing the national anthem for Game 2 the World Series between the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks? Pearle Peterson, the 2023 Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s National Youth Talent Performer, will perform Saturday’s rendition of the National Anthem before Game 2.

Peterson is a high school senior from the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Olympic Peninsula in Sequim, Wash. and has been an active member for 11 years, participating in numerous Club programs focused on leadership, skill building, and community engagement. headtopics.com

The 18-year-old has performed across the country at multiple venues including Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s National Conference, Regional and National Youth of the Year competitions and the North Lake Tahoe summer performing arts production of Footloose.FOX's coverage for the World Series games will start at 6 p.m. CT, with the national anthem's being performed at approximately 6:45 p.m. CT. Every game's first pitch will start promptly at 7:04 p.m. CT.

