Who Is Marcello Hernandez? Everything To Know About The New SNL Cast Member

Marcello Hernandez quickly became a fan-favorite addition to NBC's SNL after it was first announced that he was joining the show's 48th season in 2022. First aired in 1975 and created by Lorne Michaels, the sketch comedy series has remained an iconic show in the TV comedy landscape. Since the series first aired, SNL has starred a number of comedic talents who would go on to become famous A-list actors such as Eddie Murphy, Tina Fey, Will Ferrell, Mike Myers, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Adam Sandler who famously was fired from SNL.

In the 2020s, Lorne Michaels made additions to the SNL cast and crew with young comedic talent, notably the Please Don't Destroy trio, consisting of Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy. The SNL group is deservedly getting their own movie, as Please Don't Destroy has some of SNL's funniest sketches in recent memory. In 2022, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Devon Walker, and Marcello Hernandez joined the SNL cast, and though they're all welcome new blood, the latter in particular is a standout.

Marcello Hernandez Grew Up In Miami & Hosted A TikTok Show About It Marcello Hernandez grew up in Miami, Florida, and while living in the city, he showcased his early comedic talents on various social media platforms. The most notable example of Marcello's comedic work is on TikTok in which he created and hosted a weekly review show called Only in Dade. In this short-form series, Hernandez would record footage of and provide commentary on a series of events that occurred in or around his hometown, celebrating what makes Miami stand out from other American cities (via Hollywood Life).

Hernandez Was Cast On SNL In 2022 After Moving To New York City In 2019, Hernandez moved to New York City to pursue stand-up comedy and found so much great success in his career that he was even selected as the 2022 Just for Laughs New Face of Comedy. That same year, Hernandez was cast by SNL creator Lorne Michaels to appear in the 48th season of the sketch comedy series along with Michael Longfellow, Devon Walker, and Molly Kearney who became the first non-binary actor to appear on the show as a cast member.

Marcello Hernandez's Most Popular SNL Sketches Hernandez is of both Cuban and Dominican descent and is only the fourth Latinx person to be cast on SNL. The comedian has been able to use his background in a number of humorous sketches that stand apart from others on the show. One of the best SNL sketches that highlights Marcello's unique talents is "Protective Mom" in which Hernandez plays the son of an overprotective mother (host Pedro Pascal) in which the two talk about Hernandez's new girlfriend in Spanish. Additionally, Marcello Hernandez has become so popular that a lot of comparisons have been made between him and other former popular cast members like Bill Hader and Kyle Mooney.