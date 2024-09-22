Head Topics

Whitmer Says Trump Doesn't Understand Women's Medical Needs Because He 'Hasn't Lived a Normal Life'

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer criticized former President Donald Trump on CNN's 'State of the Union,' arguing that he lacks understanding of women's medical needs because he hasn't lived a normal life. Whitmer responded to Trump's campaign promise to bring back abortion restrictions by stating that Republicans need to stay out of doctor's offices and allow women to make their own decisions about their bodies.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that former President Donald Trump did not understand women’s medical needs because he has not lived a normal life.

At a campaign rally, Trump said, “Women will be happy, healthy, confident, and free. You will no longer be thinking about abortion.”

