Whitmer Says Trump Doesn't Understand Women's Medical Needs Because He 'Hasn't Lived a Normal Life'

Governor Gretchen Whitmer said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that former President Donald Trump did not understand women’s medical needs because he has not lived a normal life.

At a campaign rally, Trump said, “Women will be happy, healthy, confident, and free. You will no longer be thinking about abortion.”

