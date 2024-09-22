Whitmer Refuses To Take Sides In Feud Between Nessel And Tlaib

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer refused to take a side in the feud between Attorney General Dana Nessel and Rep. Rashida Tlaib , D-Mich who accused Nessel of bringing charges against anti-Israel campus protesters at the University of Michigan because she is Jewish.

All I can say is that I know that our Jewish community is in pain, as is our Palestinian and Muslim and Arab communities in Michigan,' Whitmer said. 'I know that seeing the incredible toll that this war has taken on both communities has been really, really challenging and difficult, and my heart breaks for so many.

Tlaib, a ‘Squad’ member and vocal critic of Israel, slammed the charges from Nessel as 'shameful,' telling the Detroit Metro Times in an interview, 'it seems that the Attorney General decided if the issue was Palestine, she was going to treat it differently, and that alone speaks volumes about possible biases within the agency she runs.’ Nessel responded on X, 'Rashida Tlaib should not use my religion to imply I cannot perform my job fairly as Attorney General.

