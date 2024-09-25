Whitewater Township Residents Evacuate Due to Chemical Leak

Hamilton County Emergency Management has advised some Whitewater Township residents to evacuate due to a chemical leak Tuesday.

A shelter has been opened for the public at Whitewater Community Center at 6125 Dry Fork Rd. Another is at Miami Township Town Hall on South Miami Ave.Styrene exposure can lead to headaches, nausea or respiratory issues. The district has canceled classes on Wednesday due to the incident. All after-school events planned for Wednesday will be determined by 1 p.m. if they will be canceled. Additionally, Our Lady of the Visitation and St. Jude schools are also closed on Wednesday due to the chemical leak.

People trying to return home have been met with roadblocks, regardless of their circumstances. Some residents are worried about their pets, while others have urgent medical needs. One man, whose son is diabetic, was told to call 911 to get medicine for his child.I was trying to get back to the house; I've got two dogs there, and my husband doesn't have a way out. So, I guess what we're going to end up doing is calling 911. I just want my family together tonight," said Brown.

Chemical Leak Evacuation Styrene Hamilton County Whitewater Township

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



13WHAM / 🏆 256. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Beware, scammers call residents spoofing police station number on caller ID: Russell Township police blotterPolice advise residents to not respond to suspicious calls, texts and emails, and always check it out on a separate call, even if they appear to be coming from the police station. A man visited the Russell Township police station 1:40 p.m. Aug. 29 to report a call he received indicated it came from the station.

Source: clevelanddotcom - 🏆 301. / 63 Read more »

Residents near Trabuco Canyon advised to evacuate as fire spreads quickly in dry brushThe fire was initially spreading away from homes, but voluntary evacuations were advised for residents in the area.

Source: ABC7 - 🏆 67. / 68 Read more »

Tropical Storm Helene Expected To Become Hurricane, Florida Residents EvacuateTropical Storm Helene is forecast to intensify into a hurricane, prompting evacuations in Florida. The storm threatens heavy rainfall and strong winds across parts of the state.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Ohio 'dangerous' chemical spill caused by open valve on train car leads to emergency evacuationA train car leaking Styrene in Whitewater Township, Ohio forced authorities to evacuate an area with a half mile radius from a train yard.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Evacuations still in effect at Boyles Fire near ClearlakeAbout 4,000 residents have been forced to evacuate, fire officials said.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

Funeral held for murdered UW-Whitewater college gymnast from PlainfieldChad Richards, 23, has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the fatal shooting of Kara Welsh, a national gymnastics champion

Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »