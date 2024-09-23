White Sox Face History-Making Season Finale

The Chicago White Sox have made plenty of the wrong types of history this season, but they’ll have to win all of their remaining games to avoid putting icing on the proverbial cake.
Now, the White Sox will head home for their final homestand of the season, which gets underway on Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field. After those three games, they’ll head to Detroit for three games against the Tigers to wrap up the regular season. For now, the team will focus on finishing the season, and will have to decide on a new full-time manager. They will also have to make some serious decisions about their roster, with potential trades for Luis Robert Jr. and Garrett Crochet on the table.
The team will also have to decide whether to pick up the $25 million club option on infielder Yoán Moncada, who missed most of this season with an adductor injury.
