White House: Hamas Leader Sinwar 'Major Obstacle' To Cease-Fire

White House national security spokesman John Kirby deemed the leader of Hamas , Yahya Sinwar , 'the major obstacle' to achieving a cease-fire deal in recent weeks. During an appearance on 'Fox News Sunday,' Kirby responded to The Wall Street Journal's reporting that senior U.S. officials who hoped for months for a cease-fire and hostage release deal now do not expect Israel and Hamas to reach an agreement before the end of President Biden's term.

' 'Fox News Sunday' host Shannon Bream also asked Kirby to respond to the death of Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Akil, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut’s southern suburbs Friday.

