White House Condemns Gun Violence After Mass Shooting in Birmingham, Alabama

The White House issued a statement Sunday, condemning gun violence after four people were killed and at least 17 others were wounded following a mass shooting in a popular Birmingham , Alabama , nightlife district Saturday night. 'Last night, several people were killed and many more wounded in downtown Birmingham , Alabama .
Americans should not have to live like this. And we can’t let it become normal. This year alone there have been more than 400 mass shootings which have traumatized Americans and torn communities apart. As President Biden often says: Enough is enough,' Feldman said.
In a press conference Sunday morning, Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond said he believes the shooting was 'a hit,' and that someone was paid to kill the targeted victim, while he added that the victim is among those who were killed. Police confirmed the weapons used were fully automatic and that more than 100 shell casings were found at the scene along with numerous other pieces of evidence, according to Thurmond. They also believe there were several shooters based on evidence.
To the victims and the victims' families, our heartfelt condolences go out to them. That's 21 people whose lives were forever changed, that's 21 families, that some are destroyed and some are just altered. Our hearts go out to them as we work through this,' Thurmond said. Authorities are strongly urging the public to come forward with any information that could help lead to an arrest. Fox News Digital's Landon Mion and Stephen Sorace contributed to this report.
Gun Violence Mass Shooting Alabama Birmingham White House
