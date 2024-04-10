What to Know About Rattlesnake Encounters

Rattlesnakes generally want nothing to do with humans, but here's what to know if you or your dog encounter one.Rattlesnake encounters are rare, but spring is that time of year when hikers, runners and dog walkers are more likely to encounter one in Southern California. Warmer and dry weather means more people outside, many of whom are enjoying the Los Angeles area's hiking trails.

Spring is also the time when rattlesnakes become more active after what can be months of solitude and inactivity during cool winter weather., so consider rattlesnake season well underway. And, while bites are a concern, rattlesnakes also contribute to healthy biodiversity and help keep the country's small rodent population in check.Heroic Dog Survives Rattlesnake Bite After Stepping Between Owner and Serpent First off, rattlesnakes just aren't that into you. They generally are not aggressive and would rather avoid people. They'll often retreat if given space to move and don't feel threatened. Most bites happen when someone handles or accidentally touches a rattlesnake, which even offers a warning with its rattle that you might be too close.The tell-tale sign of a rattlesnake is on the end of its tail. But rattlesnakes don't always rattle before a strike. A rattle might also break off, and young rattlesnakes might only have a small rattle or button. As snakes shed their skin, a new rattle segment is forme

Rattlesnakes Encounters Humans Dogs Warning Bites Biodiversity Rodents

