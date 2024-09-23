What's It Like to Sext With Robert F. Kennedy Jr.?

News that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was in a sexting relationship with a star reporter has left Jill Twiss wondering—what kind of hella crazy messages are on their phones?Insists he got genital herpes from 5G? YAWN.The ethical issues are obvious. She was engaged, he’s married. A reporter having an inappropriate relationship with a candidate she has covered is bad. He’s also 40 years older than her, has a. Who among us and all that. But those are, how do you say it in English? Not my problem.

The part of this story I can’t stop thinking about–the bit I can’t get out of my useless lint-trap of a brain is this: “What is it like to sext with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.?”So what can we all learn from this lapse of journalistic ethics and any semblance of good taste? Don’t send nudes to a guy who thinks vaccines are worse than the Holocaust? Well yes.

But the real lesson here is don’t underestimate the weirdest guy you know. You think you know how weird he can get, but you don’t. There are untapped levels of crazy in there just waiting to get out. And one day, something will happen, and they will be released upon the world.Jill Twiss has won multiple Emmys and Peabody Awards as a senior writer on HBO’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver. While on the show, she authored A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo, a New York Times #1 bestseller.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Sexting Scandal Journalist Ethics Conspiracy Theories Weirdness

