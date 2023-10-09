What is Cardiovascular-Kidney-Metabolic (CKM) Syndrome? New Heart Disease Type Explained

Chronic diseases are the leading cause of death and disability in the United States. A newly defined, dangerous condition highlights the close relationship among several of these common chronic diseases, which plague millions of Americans. In an advisory published on Oct.

What are the stages of CKM syndrome? CKM syndrome can be broken down into stages, which correlate to specific screenings and therapies to detect CKM-related health changes and prevent progression to the next stage, per the AHA. Stage 0: A person has no cardiovascular, kidney or metabolic risk factors.

Read more:

TODAYshow »

New heart syndrome identifies link among obesity, diabetes and kidney diseaseFor the first time, the American Heart Association has defined cardiovascular-kidney-metabolic syndrome, or CKM.

New guidance ties together heart disease, obesity, and kidney problemsGabrielle M. Etzel is the healthcare policy reporter for the Washington Examiner. Prior to joining the Washington Examiner, she served as a staff reporter at Campus Reform and as a freelance writer. After graduating from Grove City College, Etzel earned her master's in public policy and administration from Baylor University, where she conducted research on domestic sex trafficking. In her free time, Etzel enjoys being with her family in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

1 in 3 at Risk for Newly Identified Heart SyndromeThe American Heart Association has identified a new medical condition that signifies the strong association between obesity, heart, and kidney disease. The goal of labeling the disorder called cardiovascular-kidney-metabolic syndrome, or CKM, is to achieve early diagnosis...

Daily Chocolate May Rejuvenate Your Life After MenopauseModerate chocolate consumption reduces mortality from all causes, including cancer, cardiovascular disease, and dementia.

New Saban Films Movie Kane Drops Gritty, Intense New Trailer [EXCLUSIVE]Exclusive: Enjoy a first look at the adrenaline-fueled new trailer for Kane, an upcoming psychological action thriller from Saban Films.

New report outlines trends shaping a 'new Utah'The Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute on Monday released research showing how six significant economic and demographic transitions are shaping a 'new Utah.'