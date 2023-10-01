What 'Daes Dae'mar' Means In The Wheel Of Time & How It Hints At The Show's Future

Warning: Spoilers for The Wheel of Time season 2, episode 7

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary “Daes Dae’mar,” the title of The Wheel of Time season 2, episode 7, carries special meaning in Robert Jordan’s fantasy world, while also carrying implications for the show’s future. Though not a season finale, the penultimate episode proved to be a massive entry in Amazon’s interpretation of Jordan’s Wheel of Time series. In addition to setting the stage for an adaptation of the second book’s grand finale, “Daes Dae’mar” featured a few shocking betrayals.

All in one episode, Barthanes Damodred turned out to be a Darkfriend in league with the Forsaken, Siuan Sanche abandoned her original plan with Moiraine to help the Dragon Reborn, and Verin Mathwin went against the will of the White Tower by aiding in Rand’s escape from Cairhien. It also dropped a major twist regarding Moiraine’s supposed stilling, which turned out to be a shielding weave expertly crafted by Ishamael.

Read more:

screenrant »

AEW WrestleDream: Potential Sign That Edge Makes AEW DebutChristian Cage's TNT Title match is scheduled to go on last.

WWE's Shawn Michaels Reveals Which NXT Title Match Will Main Event No MercyWWE's Shawn Michaels reveals main event of NXT No Mercy will be Becky Lynch vs Tiffany Stratton

INSIDE THE RING: Mario Barrios shines as he wins welterweight title belt on Showtime PPV'El Azteca' fulfills promise, brings San Antonio another championship

WWE No Mercy: Becky Lynch Retains NXT Women's Title in Brutal Extreme Rules MatchWWE's Becky Lynch defeats Tiffany Stratton to retain her NXT Women's Title in a brutal match at No [...]

West tennis cruises to 6th straight regional title with depth and strong showings in the finalsThe Eagles continued their reign of supremacy at regions and looked poised to do the same at state.

Texas Rangers claim playoff berth, play for West Division title on SundayThe Rangers are in the playoffs for the first time since 2016. With a win on Sunday, Texas would win the AL West Division and a first-round bye in the playoffs.

Warning: Spoilers for The Wheel of Time season 2, episode 7

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary “Daes Dae’mar,” the title of The Wheel of Time season 2, episode 7, carries special meaning in Robert Jordan’s fantasy world, while also carrying implications for the show’s future. Though not a season finale, the penultimate episode proved to be a massive entry in Amazon’s interpretation of Jordan’s Wheel of Time series. In addition to setting the stage for an adaptation of the second book’s grand finale, “Daes Dae’mar” featured a few shocking betrayals.

All in one episode, Barthanes Damodred turned out to be a Darkfriend in league with the Forsaken, Siuan Sanche abandoned her original plan with Moiraine to help the Dragon Reborn, and Verin Mathwin went against the will of the White Tower by aiding in Rand’s escape from Cairhien. It also dropped a major twist regarding Moiraine’s supposed stilling, which turned out to be a shielding weave expertly crafted by Ishamael. Plus, it expanded on the lore by discussing the part of the prophecy that calls for Rand to be declared as the Dragon Reborn. Another noteworthy addition came from the title, which refers to a major concept from Jordan’s books.

The Meaning Of Daes Dae’mar In The Wheel Of Time Books Explained Like many unique words in The Wheel of Time books, such as ta’veren or a’dam, Daes Dae’mar is a phrase from the Old Tongue, the language spoken by people who lived during the Age of Legends. Daes Dae’mar is another term for The Great Game or The Game of Houses. These three phrases refer to the “game” of politics that people have to engage in The Wheel of Time’s world. Noble and rich families, like Moiraine and Anvaere’s House Damodred, are players in the Game of Houses, meaning that they’re taking measures (using status and money) to advance themselves politically.

Rand received his introduction into the Game of Houses in The Wheel of Time season 2, episode 3 when Natasha O'Keeffe's Lanfear took him to a party. As for what makes the phrase relevant to episode 7, it seems the title relates to Rand’s talk with Siuan and the twist involving Barthanes. Barthanes aligning himself with the Dark One was apparently his plan to win at Daes Dae’mar. Also, the way Lan taught Rand to walk before meeting Siuan connects to the Great Game as well, as social mannerisms are key to playing Daes Dae’mar. In the source material, Siuan was adept at this technique, making it important that Rand understand how to deal with her.

Why Daes Dae’mar Is Vital To Wheel Of Time’s Future It’s important to note that the concept of Daes Dae’mar is unlikely to lose its significance from the show’s plot simply because the characters have moved on from Cairhien. For the most part, The Wheel of Time has been more of an adventure series than a story of political intrigue ala Game of Thrones, but as the saga unfolds, it should grow into a blend of both elements. Since alliances between nations are crucial to beating the Dark One, it’s only natural that more political maneuvering will be vital. Like it or not, Rand isn’t done playing Daes Dae’mar, as he’ll need to continue getting involved in such things if he wants to procure the necessary allies.

The Wheel of Time releases new episodes on Fridays on Amazon Prime Video.