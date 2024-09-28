Westlake Police Reports: Single-Vehicle Crash, Warrant Arrest, and Traffic Stop

A caller at 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 20 told officers that a car crashed on Dover Center Road at Ellington Road after driving off the road and striking a fire hydrant. Airbags deployed.

Westlake police officers stopped the car on Crocker Road near Union Street and arrested the driver, a 34-year-old Columbia Station man, on a felonious assault warrant. He was taken to the county jail.A caller at 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 17 informed an officer that a Chevrolet pickup truck was weaving on I-90.

Officers administered field sobriety tests and then arrested the 62-year-old Cleveland man for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, having an open container, and failing to drive within marked lanes. He refused to take a breath test, and officers added a charge of refusing a chemical test after prior OVI convictions. The man had eight prior OVI convictions since 1981, according to a police department press release.Police officers and firefighters responded at 8:45 p.m. on Sept.

Police Report Single-Vehicle Crash Warrant Arrest Traffic Stop Westlake Ohio

