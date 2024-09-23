West Virginia Woman Arrested After Child Escapes Home Wearing Handcuffs

Police in West Virginia have arrested a woman after police say a child wearing handcuffs escaped a home and ran to a neighbor for help.

Laura Southworth, 54, of Charleston is being charged with child abuse and unlawful restraint, according to a news release from the Charleston Police Department. Around 9 a.m. on Monday, 911 received a call from a neighbor in the 700 block of Bridge Road that a child wearing handcuffs had shown up at their home and was making allegations that she was abused and neglected.

"Upon further investigation, evidence of abuse and neglect was discovered to have taken place inside the juvenile’s home," Lt. Tony Hazelett said in the release.“It makes me sick knowing that something that serious was happening so close to me. I wish I knew about it. Those people are pretty keep to themselves. I wish I could’ve prevented it," neighbor Mike Leardi told Eyewitness News.

