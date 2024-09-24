West Virginia Mother Arrested In Connection With Fentanyl Death Of 10-Month-Old Daughter

A mother in West Virginia has been arrested in connection to the fentanyl death of her ten-month-old daughter, WSAZ 3

“I really don’t know how I’m going to live without her. I don’t know. I guess I’ll figure that out as I go,” Ferrell told the outlet. A search warrant was executed at the home, where investigators say they found approximately 37 blue pills reading, “M30” inside the pack-and-play where the baby was reportedly found.

Fentanyl Child Neglect Drug Overdose West Virginia Arrest

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mother, grandparents indicted in death of emaciated West Virginia girlCHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A grand jury on Tuesday returned an indictment on a murder charge against the mother and two grandparents of a 14-year-old West

Source: Mynorthwest - 🏆 438. / 53 Read more »

Mother Arrested in Connection to Baby’s Fentanyl Death in West VirginiaSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Mother and grandparents indicted on murder charge in death of emaciated West Virginia girlA grand jury has returned a murder indictment against the mother and two grandparents of a 14-year-old West Virginia girl whose emaciated body was found in her home. The death of Kyneddi Miller prompted a state investigation into whether law enforcement and child protective services could have intervened to prevent it.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Virginia Tech vs Old Dominion: PFF Grades for Every Virginia Tech Player on DefenseOn one hand for Virginia Tech's defense, they had a hard time stopping the run on Saturday vs Old Dominion, but they completely shut down the Monarch's passing

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Virginia Tech vs Vanderbilt: PFF Grades For Every Virginia Tech Player on OffenseVirginia Tech couldn’t put it all together against Vanderbilt, putting up more total yards than Vanderbilt, but ultimately falling short. There were more questi

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Virginia Tech vs Vanderbilt: PFF Grades For Every Virginia Tech Player on DefenseDiego Pavia and the Vanderbilt offense put it on the Virginia Tech Hokies. At first it was a few trick plays, a couple misdirections and options plays, then it

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »