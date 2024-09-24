Weird Al Yankovic To Bring 'Bigger & Weirder' Tour To Columbus

Next September, Columbus might turn into an 'Amish Paradise' with a concert arguably more exciting than going to the hardware store.

Weird Al Yankovic is making a return to the big stage on his Bigger & Weirder 2025 tour, and he'll be making a stop right here in Columbus next fall. Fans can enjoy some of his famous parody songs live complete with a full band, video wall, and multiple costume changes as well as a guest appearance by seven-foot sad clown Puddles Pity Party.

“This is kind of a ‘best of both worlds’ tour,” Weird Al said in a media release “We’ll be doing all the big crowd-pleasing parodies as well as some deep cuts for the hardcore fans – but with twice as many players on stage, everything is going to sound twice as good!”With five Grammys and 17 career nominations, Weird Al is the biggest-selling comedy recording artist ever, known for his parodies of songs by iconic musicians such as Usher, Michael Jackson, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, and more, and...

Weird Al will be at the Palace Theatre on September 14, 2025, and tickets will be available starting this Friday.

