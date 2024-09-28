Weigman Out For Final Southwest Classic, Marcel Reed To Start

Ahead of kickoff at AT&T Stadium for what's set to be the final Southwest Classic , the Aggies released their final injury report — newly mandated by the SEC — which has Weigman downgraded to out.
A final update of the SEC Student-Athlete Availability Report ahead of today’s Southwest Classic between No. 24 Texas A&M and Arkansas:As a result, Marcel Reed, who's been the No. 1 option for Texas A&M since the second half of its game against McNeese State, will get the start, marking his third straight.
Other injuries for the Maroon & White include Rueben Owens, Tyreek Chappell, Mark Nabou Jr. and T.J. Shanahan. To begin the season, the Aggies' quarterback situation wasn't expected to play out in such fashion, but between Weigman's continued healing process and Reed's solid play, it seems the Aggies aren't in a rush to get their named starter back on the field."We'll continue to manage the quarterback room in the same manner that we have and play the guy we feel gives us the best chance to win.
If it doesn't work out, there will certainly be a storyline to follow before a highly-ranked Missouri Tigers squad heads to College Station. If it does, Reed just might keep riding high — though that's a maybe.Matt Guzman is a sports journalist and storyteller from Austin, Texas. He serves as a credentialed reporter and site manager for San Antonio Spurs On SI and a staff writer for multiple collegiate sites in the same network.
