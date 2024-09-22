Wegovy Could Prevent 34,000 Strokes and Heart Attacks Annually in the US

Dandelion Health used data from medical records and artificial intelligence and found that Wegovy can help prevent 34,000 strokes and heart attacks annually in the United States.heart attacks and strokes

Cardiologists and vascular doctors saying taking Wegovy or other medication that are classified as GLP-1 receptor agonist, along with a nutrition and exercise program, can help reduce their cardiovascular issues.

Wegovy Stroke Prevention Heart Health Obesity GLP-1 Receptor Agonist

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



News12 / 🏆 591. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ozempic, Wegovy Have Health Benefits Beyond Weight Loss, Studies FindNew trials are showing how the blockbuster diabetes and weight-loss meds Ozempic and Wegovy can boost health in even more ways.

Source: MedicineNet - 🏆 575. / 51 Read more »

Ozempic vs Wegovy: The Risks And Side Effects of Semaglutide DrugsThe Best in Science News and Amazing Breakthroughs

Source: ScienceAlert - 🏆 63. / 68 Read more »

Wegovy study showed all-cause mortality decrease in participantsPolitical News and Conservative Analysis About Congress, the President, and the Federal Government

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

New Study Finds Wegovy Reduces COVID Death Risk By 33 PercentScience and Technology News and Videos

Source: futurism - 🏆 85. / 68 Read more »

Wegovy Helps Patients With Heart Failure Avoid Heart Attack, StrokeResearch has already proven that the blockbuster weight-loss drug Wegovy (semaglutide) can slash a person's odds for heart attacks and strokes, and now more data from the same trial suggests that's even true for very ill patients with heart failure.

Source: MedicineNet - 🏆 575. / 51 Read more »

Experimental Weight Loss Drug Beat Ozempic and Wegovy in Early TrialPeople taking the experimental drug amycretin were found to lose almost twice as much weight over a 12-week period as the average weight loss seen with semaglutide.

Source: Gizmodo - 🏆 556. / 51 Read more »