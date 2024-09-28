Weekend Forecast: Cloudy With a Chance of Showers

After a gloomy week, clouds and periodic showers will carry into the weekend. It’s not going to be a washout, but you’re going to want to keep the umbrella nearby.

After the more steady morning showers, Saturday afternoon will be marked by more scattered showers. None of this should be enough to cancel any outdoor sporting events, but it will make fields damp. Plan accordingly with proper rain gear and footwear.Showers continue into Sunday morning, but they will be light and sparse – more like scattered sprinkles. Most of the showers will be south of the city.

Weekend Forecast Showers Hurricane Helene Tri-State Area Rain Gear

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCNewYork / 🏆 270. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Chicago Forecast: Summer-like day ahead with partly cloudy skiesAfter a brief taste of typical autumn temperatures last weekend, Chicago-area residents have more summer-like temperatures in store.

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

Chicago Forecast: Summer-like day ahead with partly cloudy skiesAfter a brief taste of typical autumn temperatures last weekend, Chicago-area residents have more summer-like temperatures in store.

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

Arizona weather forecast: Cloudy and warmer day in PhoenixThe high in Phoenix on Sept. 19 will be about 98°F, which is a bit warmer than it was on Wednesday.

Source: FOX10Phoenix - 🏆 83. / 68 Read more »

Chicago Forecast: Windy conditions, cloudy skies alongside rainfallAfter a mostly bright, dry and warm week, Friday brought clouds and wind to the Chicago area as remnants of Tropical Storm Helene impact weather this weekend in…

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

Chicago Forecast: Windy conditions, cloudy skies alongside rainfallAfter a mostly bright, dry and warm week, Friday brought clouds and wind to the Chicago area as remnants of Tropical Storm Helene impact weather this weekend in…

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

Chicago Forecast: Windy conditions, cloudy skies alongside rainfallAfter a mostly bright, dry and warm week, Friday brought clouds and wind to the Chicago area as remnants of Tropical Storm Helene impact weather this weekend in…

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »