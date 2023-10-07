Week 5 NFL player props, picks, best bets: Breece Hall, De’Von Achane

BetMGM Kentucky Bonus Codes: Claim an exclusive 1.5K deposit match in KY, other states on SaturdayThis week features probably the best slates of games we have seen all season, especially in the “Sunday Night Football” matchup between the 49ers and Cowboys.It’s time to take off the training wheels; a fully healthy Breece Hall will not be on a snap count this week.

In what many are expecting to be a competitive game, it is time to target Hall’s receptions total, which is a modest 1.5, juiced to -137. Hall already leads all running backs with ten targets, catching five of them through four games, and his expected snap count increase should make this a smash hit.The Giants’ run defense is pitiful, ranking 22nd in the NFL in rush DVOA while allowing 4.4 yards per carry, and they face a very fast running back in De’Von Achane.

Speed will always be a problem for Big Blue as a team that doesn’t have anyone as fast as Achane, Tyreek Hill or Jaylen Waddle. Achane has already rushed for 200 yards once this season and this one could end up being a Miami laugher on Sunday. headtopics.com

I’m not sure why sportsbooks are still projecting Jaylen Warren so low; this is one of the best bets of the week, as Warren easily cleared this number in every game this season. Warren had six receptions last week against the Texans in a blowout spot and while many expect this to be a closer game, that doesn’t mean he will get less work.

In fact, his snap count was an exact even split (29 snaps each) with Najee Harris, the most playing time Warren has gotten all season.You know I couldn’t resist a long shot as tasty as this one. Rashee Rice is a budding rookie receiver in Kansas City and has seen his action skyrocket in recent weeks, and was stopped at the one-yard line twice during his seven catch 59-yard performance against the hapless Chicago Bears defense. headtopics.com

