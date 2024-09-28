Week 5 College Football: Top Games To Watch

Week 5 is here with plenty of exciting matchups between ranked opponents. There's the SEC championship rematch from last season between No. 2 Georgia and No. 4 Alabama, there's a critical Big 12 showdown between No. 20 Oklahoma State and No. 23 Kansas State, and there's an intriguing meeting in the Big Ten when No. 19 Illinois visits No. 9 Penn State. This is the last weekend of September, which means that the season is really only just heating up.

That one probably still hurts a little bit in South Bend, especially since the Irish were expected to win. This year's matchup pits one of the top scoring offenses in Louisville vs. one of the top scoring defenses in Notre Dame . Cardinals QB Tyler Shough, a transfer by way of Texas Tech and Oregon, has eight passing touchdowns and zero interceptions so far this season. Irish QB Riley Leonard, meanwhile, is coming off a stellar performance against Miami .

