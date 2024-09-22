Week 3 NFL Recap: Willis Shines, Fields Impresses, and Nabers Makes Big Plays

The early games on Sunday in Week 3 weren't particularly close for the most part, with five of the seven games decided by double digits. There were several upsets and a few surprising standouts, though, so let's get into it all.Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. Willis put together another strong performance in relief of Jordan Love. The third-year pro went 13 of 19 for 202 passing yards, 73 rushing yards and two total touchdowns in the dominant 30-14 road win.

Russell Wilson hasn't played a snap this season due to a calf injury. It might be a while before he returns, and it's not because of the injury.quarterback hasn't been perfect, but he's done just enough to keep his team unbeaten. It'll be hard to bench the quarterback who hasn't lost a game, even if Wilson returns to full strength soon. The veteran was questionable going into Week 3, so it appears he could be healthy in the near future.

While the Giants might not win a ton of games this season, they can rest easy knowing they didn't miss on their top draft pick. Nabers has 23 receptions, 271 yards and three touchdowns through his first three games, making him the first player in NFL history with over 20 receptions, 250 yards and three touchdowns in his first three games (The Eagles went down to Louisiana and secured a 15-12 win, though it wasn't pretty. Derek Carr and Co.

Starting with the offense, Kevin O'Connell has turned Sam Darnold into an early MVP contender. The former first-round pick was stellar again in their Week 3 win over the Houston Texans -- 17 of 28, 181 yards and four touchdowns. He has 657 yards and eight touchdowns through three games for the undefeated Vikings.

