Wedding Venue Shut Down Leaves Couples Scrambling

couples are scrambling after a wedding venue shut down out of the blue, leaving them out thousands of dollars and needing to find a new place to tie the knot.

The studio is pointing the finger at their lender, Billy Procida, blaming him for the sudden closure. But in a statement to NBC New York, Procida said"This is the saddest thing I’ve ever seen. His accusations against me have all been debunked. And we’re victims just like the rest of them. I feel terrible for them. I feel terrible."The saga is now playing out in bankruptcy court, but wedding parties are caught in the middle. Nadolny said she has already paid $16,000.

Another couple, Anthony Segarra and his fiancée Nicoli Cuffie, had planned to get married at the Art Factory in December. But those plans have changed, as well.

Wedding Venue Bankruptcy Paterson Couples Foreclosure

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCNewYork / 🏆 270. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New Jersey Wedding Venue Shuts Down Abruptly, Leaving Couples In Wedding NightmareSome New Jersey couples are facing heartbreak and scrambling to find new wedding venues after the Art Factory in Paterson abruptly filed for bankruptcy. Couples who had booked their dream weddings at the venue were stunned by the news and left with thousands of dollars in losses.

Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »

Wedding venue shuts down suddenly, leaving couples scramblingA wedding venue in Paterson abruptly filed for bankruptcy, leaving couples with their dream weddings in ruins and facing financial losses. The Art Factory posted a notice on Saturday announcing its closure, citing foreclosure as the reason and blaming their lender, Billy Procida.

Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »

New owners of N.J. wedding venue illegally cut down 246 trees, town saysThe new owners reportedly said they plan to replace the trees.

Source: njdotcom - 🏆 282. / 63 Read more »

Wedding Venue Bankruptcy Leaves Couples Scrambling for New LocationsA Paterson, NJ wedding venue, The Art Factory, has abruptly shut down due to bankruptcy, leaving numerous couples in a stressful scramble to find new locations for their weddings and potentially facing financial losses.

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »

NJ wedding venue abruptly closes, leaving couples out thousands and without a locationCouples were stunned by the bankruptcy notice posted by the Art Factory in Paterson, New Jersey.

Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »

Denton wedding venue closure sparks refund demands from anxious bridesMultiple brides told NBC 5 they aren’t just facing this situation; they have no idea when Chapel Creek Ranch in Denton will stop its operations.

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »