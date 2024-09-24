Website Cookies: Understanding Their Purpose and Impact

When you visit any web site, it may store or retrieve information on your browser, mostly in the form of cookies. This information might be about you, your preferences or your device and is mostly used to make the site work as you expect it to. The information does not usually directly identify you, but it can give you a more personalised web experience. Because we respect your right to privacy, you can choose not to allow some types of cookies.

Understanding the Origins of Life on Earth Could Help Find Life beyond ItWe can’t yet tell how life got its start on Earth. That’s one great reason to keep looking for life elsewhere

Atmospheric lidar instrument on climate satellite enhances understanding of aerosols and cloudsThe atmospheric lidar ATLID, the last of four instruments on board the EarthCARE satellite launched in May, has now been successfully put into operation. The joint mission of the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Japanese Space Agency (JAXA) is designed to measure clouds, aerosols and radiation more accurately than ever before.

Understanding Dense Breast Tissue: New Guidelines for Mammogram Notifications in AlaskaThis article discusses the new FDA mandate requiring notification of women undergoing mammograms about the density of their breast tissue. It explains why dense breast tissue can complicate early cancer detection and outlines supplemental screening techniques like Contrast Enhanced Mammography (CEM) that offer improved visibility.

New method improves understanding of light-wave propagation in anisotropic materialsUnderstanding how light travels through various materials is essential for many fields, from medical imaging to manufacturing. However, due to their structure, materials often show directional differences in how they scatter light, known as anisotropy.

New understanding of the limits on nano-noiseThanks to nanoscale devices as small as human cells, researchers can create groundbreaking material properties, leading to smaller, faster, and more energy-efficient electronics. However, to fully unlock the potential of nanotechnology, addressing noise is crucial.

Research boosts understanding of sorghum's pest resistanceHusker scientists have identified a key plant hormone that strengthens sorghum self-protection against the threat of the sugarcane aphid. The project is part of the university's wide-ranging, multidisciplinary work to advance understanding of sorghum's natural defenses against the pest.

