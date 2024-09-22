Wealthy Donors Fuel Super PACs in August Ahead of Election Season

The nation's wealthy opened their wallets in August with a focus on election season, donating millions to the super PACs backing Vice PresidentThe largest single-contributor donations went to MAGA Inc., the super PAC backing Trump, with Wisconsin roofing billionaire Diane Hendricks, a prolific GOP megadonor, giving $10 million to the group.

Annette Caldwell Simmons, the widow of businessman Harold Simmons, gave $2 million to MAGA Inc., while Warren Stephens, the CEO of investment bank Stephens Inc., gave $1 million. Moskovitz donated $3 million to FF PAC, while Hastings, Jeff Lawson and Erica Lawson each gave $1 million.Apocalypse delayed: Trump keeps promising a doom that never comes

Super PACs like FF PAC and MAGA Inc. are havens for prolific political megadonors like Hendricks, Lutnick and Hastings because, unlike campaigns and their affiliated committees, super PACs don't have limits on how much individuals can donate.

