Water Found Abundantly Across The Moon's Surface

The lunar surface might look like a barren wasteland of dust and rock, but scientists have just discovered signs of water all over the Moon 's surface. This lightning bolt of discovery comes in the form of a new analysis of various mineralogy maps of the Moon , which indicate there could be loads of water and hydroxyl all over the surface of Earth’s little satellite. This discovery has huge implications for future space endeavors for our lunar body, too.
There aren’t any beautiful lakes, rivers, or even puddles on the Moon. Past studies have shown that water could be hidden deep underground on the Moon or even in larger lunar craters—places never touched by direct light and the heat of the sun. The truth is that while the surface of the Moon seems rich with water, it’s actually more just water-rich materials that have been deposited on the surface by cratering and volcanic activity.
Water Moon Hydroxyl Space Exploration Artemis Missions
