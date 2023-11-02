Watch: Shin Hye Sun Struggles To Avoid Her Childhood Friend Ji Chang Wook In Upcoming Rom-Com Drama

The newly released teaser clip begins with the story of the Samdal residents who are excited by the news that Jo Sam Dal has returned to town. The more people are excited, the more embarrassed Sam Dal is. Since she was young, Sam Dal’s goal was to leave the small island and go to the big city of Seoul. Her return to Samdal suggests that something bad has happened to her, leaving her no choice but to return to her hometown.

There is another reason why Sam Dal wants to keep her return a secret—her longtime childhood friend Jo Yong Pil, whom she lost contact with a few years ago for an unknown reason. After hearing the news of Sam Dal’s return, Yong Pil desperately looks for Sam Dal, but Sam Dal tries her best to avoid Yong Pil by hiding behind a pile of trash.“Welcome to Samdalri” is set to premiere on December 2 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

United States Headlines Read more: SOOMPI »

